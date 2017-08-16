F1 2017 Trailer

MASSIVELY EXPANDED CAREER:

Players can make history as they hone their skills and develop their car over multiple seasons in the Career. First, they create their driver by selecting from a range of avatars, including female drivers for the first time, helmet design (including community created versions), race number and then the team they want to begin their career with. The Research & Development system is heavily expanded, with 115 upgrades now available, while the player also has to manage their engine and gearbox. Earn resource points by taking part in new Practice Programmes including ‘Fuel Management’ and ‘Race Pace’. The classic cars also take centre stage in the enhanced career mode as players are invited to race them in the new Invitational events.



NEW ‘CHAMPIONSHIPS’ MODE AND GAMEPLAY TYPES:

Championship mode allows players to experience unique race events following different rules and structures from the official Championship in both modern and classic cars. For example, the Classic Street Series sees you race the iconic cars around the six streets circuits on the calendar.