Beast Quest Game Announced

Maximum Games announces Beast Quest, an action/adventure coming to Windows and
consoles on October 31st. This is based on the Beast Quest books, a children's
fantasy series that apparently boasts more that 120 different books. They say
this website
has more
details, but that is timing out for us, so we don't know what's there for now.
Here's the announcement:
Leading video game publisher Maximum Games is
teaming up with independent international media group and rights owner Coolabi
Group to create a new Beast Quest video game for the PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Developed by Torus Games, this
action-adventure title with RPG elements is the first console game from the
beloved Beast Quest fiction franchise, which has released over 120 different
books to date with more than 17 million copies sold globally.
“The high-fantasy setting, characters and lore of Beast Quest are the perfect
foundation for a modern adventure game on consoles,” said Christina Seelye, CEO
of Maximum Games. “We’re building a gorgeous world true to this imaginative
series that millions have come to love while giving fans of adventure games
everywhere a unique experience to enjoy.”
Evoking the same sense of sprawling wonder found in the books, Beast Quest will
take players on an epic journey to save the mythical land of Avantia from ruin.
Dark magic has corrupted the towering, noble creatures of the realm, which
players must overcome in action-packed boss battles - dodging, blocking and
countering attacks while chaining combos and unleashing allies to turn the tide
of combat. Meanwhile, spectacular environments with rich open-level design offer
daring heroes opportunities to discover challenging quests, powerful upgrades,
and ancient secrets hiding just beyond the horizon.
“The team at Maximum Games have taken great care to understand Beast Quest and
why it inspires such passion from its followers,” said Valerie Fry, Director of
Licensing for Coolabi Group. “This game represents a completely new way for fans
to engage with this one-of-a-kind universe, and we’re thrilled to see it come to
life!”
Beast Quest is expected to be available in retail and digital stores on Oct. 31.
For more information on the game, visit
www.maximumgames.com/beast-quest.