Beast Quest Game Announced

Leading video game publisher Maximum Games is teaming up with independent international media group and rights owner Coolabi Group to create a new Beast Quest video game for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Developed by Torus Games, this action-adventure title with RPG elements is the first console game from the beloved Beast Quest fiction franchise, which has released over 120 different books to date with more than 17 million copies sold globally.



“The high-fantasy setting, characters and lore of Beast Quest are the perfect foundation for a modern adventure game on consoles,” said Christina Seelye, CEO of Maximum Games. “We’re building a gorgeous world true to this imaginative series that millions have come to love while giving fans of adventure games everywhere a unique experience to enjoy.”



Evoking the same sense of sprawling wonder found in the books, Beast Quest will take players on an epic journey to save the mythical land of Avantia from ruin. Dark magic has corrupted the towering, noble creatures of the realm, which players must overcome in action-packed boss battles - dodging, blocking and countering attacks while chaining combos and unleashing allies to turn the tide of combat. Meanwhile, spectacular environments with rich open-level design offer daring heroes opportunities to discover challenging quests, powerful upgrades, and ancient secrets hiding just beyond the horizon.



“The team at Maximum Games have taken great care to understand Beast Quest and why it inspires such passion from its followers,” said Valerie Fry, Director of Licensing for Coolabi Group. “This game represents a completely new way for fans to engage with this one-of-a-kind universe, and we’re thrilled to see it come to life!”



Beast Quest is expected to be available in retail and digital stores on Oct. 31. For more information on the game, visit www.maximumgames.com/beast-quest.