Free Deadlight: Director's Cut

About: A zombie outbreak eradicated all hope of returning life back to normal, now only survival lives on. Run, hide and fight your way through the undead as Randall searches for his family in this gorgeous, gritty, destroyed world.

Solve environmental puzzles and overcome hazards in tense platforming while trying to stay out of the shadow’s grasp

Combat isn’t always the answer. To truly survive you must use your environment to sneak past, trick and lure enemies into traps. Assess every situation to increase your odds of survival

Uncover the fate of Randall Wayne’s family in his search across an apocalyptic Seattle in the year 1986

Enhanced controls and new character animations make Randall more agile and easier to control than ever!

Endure Randall’s toughest challenge yet in the new ‘Survival Arena’ mode!