Black Mirror Revival Announced

But donít worry, even players unfamiliar with the previous games in the series can also enjoy Black Mirror, because this reboot of the franchise tells a totally independent and new story. The major difference between the new and old Black Mirror, apart from the modern graphics of course, will be a new gameplay element: interaction with vision-like apparitions.

THQ Nordic announces Black Mirror, a gothic horror/adventure game in development at KING Art coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on November 28th. One might assume this is directly based on the Netflix sci-fi/horror anthology series, but this is a revival of a series of three point-and-click games that began in 2003. The Black Mirror website is already online, offering an announcement trailer with a look at what to expect. Here's word on how this does and does not tie into the original Black Mirror Trilogy: