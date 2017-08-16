Decoherence Revealed

|
An alpha teaser video from Decoherence reveals development of this upcoming action/strategy game in the works at independent Columbian developer Efecto Studios. Nothing says action like a twin-stick shooter, but while that's how this will play, they say it remains a strategy game at its core. Here's the announcement, which includes an invitation to take part in alpha testing:
