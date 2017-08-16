 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Decoherence Revealed

[Aug 16, 2017, 09:31 am ET] - Post a Comment

An alpha teaser video from Decoherence reveals development of this upcoming action/strategy game in the works at independent Columbian developer Efecto Studios. Nothing says action like a twin-stick shooter, but while that's how this will play, they say it remains a strategy game at its core. Here's the announcement, which includes an invitation to take part in alpha testing:

Colombian independent developer Efecto Studios presents Decoherence, a competitive action/strategy game where you build robots, devise a battle plan and fight alongside them.

Plays like a twin-stick shooter, but is a strategy game at its core. You build robots using components you’ve collected, place them on the arena, configure their AI and fight alongside them against an opponent with their own team of robots.

The development team has open the call to be part of the first round of alpha testing, so everybody wanting to join is welcomed to register on this form.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Free Deadlight: Director's Cut
Black Mirror Revival Announced
Decoherence Revealed
Nidhogg 2 Released
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Specialization Diaries
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Metaverse
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Agents of Mayhem Released
Non-VR EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announced
Destiny 2 Trailer
Fragmented Released
>observer_ Spotted
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC Next Week
Football Manager 2018 in November 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.