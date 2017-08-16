Decoherence Revealed

Colombian independent developer Efecto Studios presents Decoherence, a competitive action/strategy game where you build robots, devise a battle plan and fight alongside them.



Plays like a twin-stick shooter, but is a strategy game at its core. You build robots using components you’ve collected, place them on the arena, configure their AI and fight alongside them against an opponent with their own team of robots.



The development team has open the call to be part of the first round of alpha testing, so everybody wanting to join is welcomed to register on this form.