Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Specialization Diaries

[Aug 16, 2017, 09:31 am ET] - Post a Comment

ArenaNet kicks off a week devoted to exploring the specializations in Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, the recently announced expansion. This gets underway with a new developer diary with a look at the Elite Specializations coming next month to the MMORPG sequel. There is a new video diary and looks at nine specializations, each with its own individual video with more specifics. They conclude promising the chance to preview some of this yourself. Word is: "On August 18 through August 20, we’re launching a demo where you’ll be able to create and play new preview-exclusive characters in both Player vs. Player and World vs. World. These characters will come with each profession’s new elite specialization, so check them out!"

