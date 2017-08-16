 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 16, 2017, 09:30 am ET] - Post a Comment

It was 40 years ago today that Elvis allegedly left the building for the last time. In the immortal words of George Jones:

Last night I broke the seal on a Jim Beam decanter that looks like Elvis
I soaked the label off a Flintstone jelly bean jar
I cleared us off a place on that one little table that you left us
And pulled me up a big ole piece of floor

I pulled the head off Elvis
Filled Fred up to his pelvis
Yabba Dabba Doo, the King is gone
And so are you.

Kingly Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Super Little Jogger.
Story: Daniel Craig Confirms Return to James Bond Role. Thanks David.
Science: Google Lunar X Prize competitors have a little more time to get to the Moon.
“Alternative” medicine’s toll on cancer patients: Death rate up to 5X higher.
There’s no known cure for arthritis, but marijuana works wonders.
Media: Yup, This Is Exactly the Blueprint for a Blockbuster Movie Trailer. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Arya spars with Brienne.
Extraordinary White Moose Takes a Dip in a Swedish Lake.

