Out of the Blue

It was 40 years ago today that Elvis allegedly left the building for the last time. In the immortal words of George Jones

Last night I broke the seal on a Jim Beam decanter that looks like Elvis

I soaked the label off a Flintstone jelly bean jar

I cleared us off a place on that one little table that you left us

And pulled me up a big ole piece of floor



I pulled the head off Elvis

Filled Fred up to his pelvis

Yabba Dabba Doo, the King is gone

And so are you.