Agents of Mayhem Released

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - 11 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Agents of Mayhem, a new action game from Volition. This post refers back to yesterday's launch trailer, and here's the description, which refers to Agents of MAYHEM, Regis Philbin style:

Agents of MAYHEM is the latest open-world, third-person action game from the creators of the Saints Row franchise!

  • In Agents of MAYHEM, you run a no-holds barred operation against a shadowy super-villain organization known only as LEGION and their mysterious leader, the Morningstar.
  • Following the global attacks on Devil’s Night, cities of the world are held by the LEGION’s Ministries, bands of powerful villains named for the Seven Deadly Sins.
  • Seoul is the personal domain of LEGION’s mad scientists, the Ministry of Pride – Doctor Babylon and his rogue’s gallery of supporting villains.
  • You play as a variety of Super Agents – each with their own distinct look, personality, weapons, and skills. Explore the city of Seoul to rout out LEGION operatives and their vile plans to take over the world.
  • MAYHEM’s Agents have a license to do what the hell they want, so long as they do whatever it takes to grow the agency and ultimately defeat LEGION.

