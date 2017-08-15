Non-VR EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announced

CCP announces EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, an expansion for EVE: Valkyrie
that will allow access to this space shooter without requiring a VR head-mounted
display. This will also expand the game for VR users, as they will be able to
fly alongside those using monitors. This is expected on September 26th, and will
be a free update for current EVE: Valkyrie players. Here's
the announcement trailer,
and here are more details:
Today, CCP Games announced that on September
26, 2017, the fan-favorite virtual reality game, EVE: Valkyrie, will become EVE:
Valkyrie - Warzone , representing a major expansion for the renowned multiplayer
first-person spaceship shooter. Bursting out of VR and onto TVs and monitors,
EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone enables PC and PlayStation®4 gamers to fly and fight
alongside each other, both in and out of VR, in fully balanced online space
combat.
Since its debut on Oculus Rift in March 2016, EVE: Valkyrie launched on
PlayStation®VR and HTC Vive®, introduced cross-platform play, and received five
extensive game updates packed with new maps, modes, enhancements, and
improvements. Now, the Warzone expansion will dramatically upgrade the EVE:
Valkyrie experience for both new and current players, introducing a huge range
of exciting new features and gameplay systems.
At launch, incoming players can purchase EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone for $29.99,
while all current EVE: Valkyrie owners will receive the expansion as a free
download, replacing the base game. CCP has released a new trailer to announce
EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone here:
https://youtu.be/NEU3nqgo1I0
“If you can play first-person shooters, you can pilot one of EVE: Valkyrie -
Warzone’s amazing ships,” said Andrew Willans, Lead Game Designer at CCP’s
Newcastle Studio. “Not having access to VR hardware will no longer hold gamers
back from diving weapons-first into intense and highly competitive space combat
with friends. We look forward to seeing the already intense competition between
Valkyrie pilots going up a notch, as more players from around the world can join
existing pilots for space-dogfighting battles.”
“Releasing EVE: Valkyrie for high-end VR headsets embodied the culmination of a
decades-long dream for CCP,” said Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games.
“We’ve had great success in establishing the title as one of the most popular
multiplayer games in virtual reality and grown it over the last two years with
genre-leading post-launch support, which has resulted in a thriving community.
Now we’re starting the next step in EVE: Valkyrie’s journey by bringing this
great game to an even wider audience - those who haven’t made the leap into VR
yet - all while we continue to experiment with additional unannounced VR
projects in development.”
EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone introduces a next-generation fleet of iconic ships –
including the new Covert class ship, “Shadow” – each one with their own
distinctive role to play in battle. With new weapons – including powerful Ultra
abilities – and a fully redesigned progression system for each ship, players
will have more control over how they evolve their arsenal to suit their
playstyle.
New to EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone will be the ‘Extraction’ game mode that puts
capture-the-flag in outer space for an exhilarating gameplay experience. The
Warzone expansion also features two new maps, “Fleet” and “Outpost,” as well as
new Wormholes that introduce a fresh challenge each week. Players will also be
able to fight for Spoils of War to earn Loot Capsules, enabling them to unlock a
hangar-full of personalization options for their ships and pilot.