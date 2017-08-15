 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Trailer

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Bungie reaffirms that beta testing of the Windows edition of Destiny 2 will get underway on August 29th for everyone and 24 hours earlier than that for those who preorder the upcoming shooter sequel. They accompany the news with a new trailer showing gameplay on a PC running at 4K resolution. Word is:

Experience Destiny 2 in 4K with uncapped frame rates in the PC Open Beta August 29-31. Pre-purchase Destiny 2 on PC Exclusively at Blizzard Battle.net and get 24 hour early beta access starting on August 28.

Begin Destiny 2’s epic cinematic story campaign, fight below the surface of Nessus in the three-player cooperative Strike Inverted Spire, and enter the Crucible to put your competitive multiplayer skills to the test in two 4v4 modes. Learn more: https://www.destinythegame.com/beta

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Agents of Mayhem Released
Non-VR EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announced
Destiny 2 Trailer
Fragmented Released
>observer_ Spotted
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC Next Week
Football Manager 2018 in November
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder This Month
Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Released
Haimrik This Fall
Light Fall Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.