Destiny 2 Trailer

Bungie reaffirms that beta testing of the Windows edition of Destiny 2 will get underway on August 29th for everyone and 24 hours earlier than that for those who preorder the upcoming shooter sequel. They accompany the news with a new trailer showing gameplay on a PC running at 4K resolution. Word is:
