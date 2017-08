Destiny 2 Trailer

Experience Destiny 2 in 4K with uncapped frame rates in the PC Open Beta August 29-31. Pre-purchase Destiny 2 on PC Exclusively at Blizzard Battle.net and get 24 hour early beta access starting on August 28.



Begin Destiny 2ís epic cinematic story campaign, fight below the surface of Nessus in the three-player cooperative Strike Inverted Spire, and enter the Crucible to put your competitive multiplayer skills to the test in two 4v4 modes. Learn more: https://www.destinythegame.com/beta

Bungie reaffirms that beta testing of the Windows edition ofwill get underway on August 29th for everyone and 24 hours earlier than that for those who preorder the upcoming shooter sequel. They accompany the news with a new trailer showing gameplay on a PC running at 4K resolution. Word is: