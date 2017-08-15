 
Fragmented Released

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - 4 Comments

This announcement has word that Fragmented is now officially available on Steam, making it one of those survival games that managed to survive early access. The post outlines all that's changed over the course of early access and what's new in the release version. Here's the overview of the game:

You awaken stranded on a hostile alien world, after your journey to colonize the planet. Rhyldan, takes a catastrophic turn. Armed with only your fists, your wits and fragments of knowledge buried deep within a damaged clone’s mind, you must ensure the survival of the human race. Harvest local resources to get started, and hunt wildlife with crafted weapons to provide food and protection from the elements. As you survive you will regain access to knowledge and important skills to aid in your survival. Unlock advanced technologies to build giant structures, advanced weaponry and defenses, tame the wildlife, engineer and grow new living species, build robots and vehicles and use it all to support your allies or crush your enemies.

Fragmented is available in multiple rulesets allowing for PvP focused content, or working together with other players to survive against the environment. Play online or in single player mode. Players will have the option to host their own servers as well and tweak many of the settings to provide an easier experience or a much more harsh experience including hardcore options.

