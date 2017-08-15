Fragmented Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This announcement has word that Fragmented is now officially available on Steam, making it one of those survival games that managed to survive early access. The post outlines all that's changed over the course of early access and what's new in the release version. Here's the overview of the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 August 2017, 00:46.
Chatbear Announcements.