observer_ Spotted

The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. You are Daniel Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds.



When you receive a mysterious message from your estranged son, a high-level engineer for the almighty Chiron Corporation, you journey to the seedy Class C slums of Krakow to investigate. But as you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you are forced to relive their darkest fears. How far will you go to discover the truth?



With cyberpunk legend Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) as Detective Lazarski, OBSERVER is a first-person psychological horror story that focuses on a dark, dystopian setting. Developed by Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear, OBSERVER is a horror experience meant for mature audiences. What you see will disturb you.