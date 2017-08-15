 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

>observer_ Spotted

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GOG.com and Steam now offer the release of >observer_, a cyberwar horror game with a stylized title. The game features cyberpunk themes, and the participation of cyberpunk legend Rutger Hauer. Here's a launch trailer with a look, and here are the details on the game from the description:

The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. You are Daniel Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds.

When you receive a mysterious message from your estranged son, a high-level engineer for the almighty Chiron Corporation, you journey to the seedy Class C slums of Krakow to investigate. But as you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you are forced to relive their darkest fears. How far will you go to discover the truth?

With cyberpunk legend Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) as Detective Lazarski, OBSERVER is a first-person psychological horror story that focuses on a dark, dystopian setting. Developed by Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear, OBSERVER is a horror experience meant for mature audiences. What you see will disturb you.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Agents of Mayhem Released
Non-VR EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announced
Destiny 2 Trailer
Fragmented Released
>observer_ Spotted
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC Next Week
Football Manager 2018 in November
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder This Month
Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Released
Haimrik This Fall
Light Fall Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.