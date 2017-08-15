observer_ Spotted

|
GOG.com and Steam now offer the release of >observer_, a cyberwar horror game with a stylized title. The game features cyberpunk themes, and the participation of cyberpunk legend Rutger Hauer. Here's a launch trailer with a look, and here are the details on the game from the description:
