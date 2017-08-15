Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC Next Week

Stardock announces plans to release a new patch for Ashes of the Singularity:
Today, Stardock
announced the highly anticipated release of its major v2.4 update and a free
Co-op Map Pack DLC for its massive-scale RTS game, Ashes of the Singularity:
Escalation.
"This is a major update for the game," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Nearly
every aspect has been improved from the UI, to balance, to modding capabilities.
As a thank you to our multiplayer community, we're also releasing a free DLC
that includes maps that are specifically meant to play co-op with your friends."
v2.4 also features UI changes, campaign and scenario updates, improvements to
the overall gameplay experience, and more. Here are some details about the
features that have been added:
- UI: A full menu reworking makes the game more
accessible with new orbital ability icons, improved chat displays, and more.
- Campaign and Scenarios: Several scenarios and all
three campaigns have been updated to refine difficulty levels, adjust to the
changes of previous updates, and improve the user experience.
- Modding: Modders have access to more parts of the
game and will benefit from several changes that makes modding more
intuitive.
- Balance: Changes to air units, anti-air, drones,
and dreadnoughts will improve strategic diversity. The Substrate receives
some additional changes in order to differentiate themselves from the PHC.
- Vulkan Support: This graphics-rendering API offers
enhanced OS compatibility and performance.
- Updated Benchmark: The benchmark has been updated
so that players can see how well their PC runs under Vulkan.
Support for Vulkan, a graphics rendering API that improves OS compatibility
and performance, is also included in v2.4. Ashes of the Singularity was one of
the first DirectX 12 games. With this update for Escalation, the game continues
to bring cutting edge technology to its players by adding support for Vulkan.
The free Co-Op Map Pack DLC also releases with v2.4. The DLC includes 9 brand
new maps deliberately designed for cooperative play. Spawn points are placed to
keep teammates close together to allow for combined attacks and strategies.
Clearly defined resources for each player prevents any fighting over spawn
locations or expansion opportunities and keep the maps fair and balanced for
everyone.