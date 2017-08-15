Football Manager 2018 in November

SEGA announces Football Manager 2018
will kick off on November 10th, offering
the latest installment in this association football/soccer series. Those who
preorder for Windows, macOS, or Linux are also being given a headstart, as they
will be able to start a season at least two weeks before that with the
prerelease beta. There is also an additional preorder bonus for those who also
own Football Manager 2017
(which is currently
on
sale
). Here's the plan:
As football clubs across the
globe are busy making their final signings of the summer, there's one addition
that every football fan needs in their squad... and we're delighted to reveal
that Football Manager 2018 will be ready for action on Friday, November 10th.
Anyone who pre-purchases Football Manager 2018 (for PC, Mac or Linux) through a
SEGA approved digital retailer* will be able to start pre-season at least two
weeks prior to the official street date through a fully-playable Beta version
(single player careers started in the Beta can be continued in the full game).
In addition, fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2018 (before Monday, October
9th) and have Football Manager 2017 in their Steam Library will receive a 'Contract
Extension Bonus' discount of 25% off their purchase via Steam or the SEGA
Store.
The first details of new features and updates in Football Manager 2018 will be
revealed in late September through the
Football Manager website and through the official FM social media channels
(including Twitter and
Facebook).
This year, for the first time, all three versions of the game – Football Manager
2018 (PC, Mac and Linux), Football Manager Touch 2018 (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and
Android) and Football Manager Mobile 2018 (iOS and Android) will be released on
the same day.
*Pre-release Beta is available from SEGA approved digital retailers only;
please check here
for an exhaustive list of digital retailers and more details as to what
constitutes a SEGA approved retailer.