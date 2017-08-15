 
Football Manager 2018 in November

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SEGA announces Football Manager 2018 will kick off on November 10th, offering the latest installment in this association football/soccer series. Those who preorder for Windows, macOS, or Linux are also being given a headstart, as they will be able to start a season at least two weeks before that with the prerelease beta. There is also an additional preorder bonus for those who also own Football Manager 2017 (which is currently on sale). Here's the plan:

As football clubs across the globe are busy making their final signings of the summer, there's one addition that every football fan needs in their squad... and we're delighted to reveal that Football Manager 2018 will be ready for action on Friday, November 10th.

Anyone who pre-purchases Football Manager 2018 (for PC, Mac or Linux) through a SEGA approved digital retailer* will be able to start pre-season at least two weeks prior to the official street date through a fully-playable Beta version (single player careers started in the Beta can be continued in the full game).

In addition, fans who pre-purchase Football Manager 2018 (before Monday, October 9th) and have Football Manager 2017 in their Steam Library will receive a 'Contract Extension Bonus' discount of 25% off their purchase via Steam or the SEGA Store.

The first details of new features and updates in Football Manager 2018 will be revealed in late September through the Football Manager website and through the official FM social media channels (including Twitter and Facebook).

This year, for the first time, all three versions of the game – Football Manager 2018 (PC, Mac and Linux), Football Manager Touch 2018 (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android) and Football Manager Mobile 2018 (iOS and Android) will be released on the same day.

*Pre-release Beta is available from SEGA approved digital retailers only; please check here for an exhaustive list of digital retailers and more details as to what constitutes a SEGA approved retailer.

