Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder This Month

It's time to boldly go where no boulder has gone before! Get ready to rock because ACE Team's Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder, the sequel to 2011's smash hit Rock of Ages, will be available digitally worldwide for Steam, PS4, and Xbox One at the end of August! First things first, here's the release schedule:

Steam - Americas and Europe on Aug. 28

PlayStation 4 - Americas on Aug. 28 and Europe on Aug. 29

Xbox One - Americas and Europe on Aug. 29

In this part Tower Defense, part Racing, part Art History lesson, and all-smashing game, you'll help the Greek Titan Atlas recover the weight on his shoulders as he runs through the ages. The problem is various famous rulers from Art History are getting in his way. Impressionism, Surrealism, Late Gothic, Renaissance, and more all are represented in the game, in amazing detail thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4.



Explore lavishly developed artistic worlds as you smash hapless enemies and smoosh famous figures into obscurity. With new stages, characters, units, and boulders, ROA2 is truly a bigger and boulder game than the original. Oh, and ACE Team even beefed up multiplayer modes so more friends can now experience the pure pleasure of rolling a large boulder down a hill and devastating everything in sight. Play with up to four players online or locally with customizable banners and colors for each team! Partner up with your best friend to absolutely crush the dreams of your other two, not so best, friends in 2v2 War matches. If you want to prove you're the hardest rock of the bunch, the free-for-all Obstacle Course is the way to go.



Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder will be available digitally on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The standalone game will be priced at $14.99 on all three platforms with Xbox One players receiving 10 percent off their purchase during the first week. The game will also be available in a bundle on PS4 and Steam which contains:

Rock of Ages 2 + Classic DLC Pack + Rock of Ages ($19.99) - This package includes Rock of Ages 2; the Classic Pack which features the Smiley Boulder; Sisyphus avatar and three army banners; and the original Rock of Ages.

There will also be two DLC packs available at launch as well: