Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder This Month

ACE Team announces an August 28th release date for Rock of Ages 2: Bigger &
Boulder, their rock and roll sequel. This
was originally
announced for release last autumn, but we're not going to throw stones here.
Here's a new trailer
and here's the announcement:
It's time to boldly go where no boulder has
gone before! Get ready to rock because ACE Team's Rock of Ages 2: Bigger &
Boulder, the sequel to 2011's smash hit Rock of Ages, will be available
digitally worldwide for Steam, PS4, and Xbox One at the end of August! First
things first, here's the release schedule:
Steam - Americas and Europe on Aug. 28
PlayStation 4 - Americas on Aug. 28 and
Europe on Aug. 29
Xbox One - Americas and Europe on Aug. 29
In this part Tower Defense, part Racing, part Art History lesson, and
all-smashing game, you'll help the Greek Titan Atlas recover the weight on his
shoulders as he runs through the ages. The problem is various famous rulers from
Art History are getting in his way. Impressionism, Surrealism, Late Gothic,
Renaissance, and more all are represented in the game, in amazing detail thanks
to the power of Unreal Engine 4.
Explore lavishly developed artistic worlds as you smash hapless enemies and
smoosh famous figures into obscurity. With new stages, characters, units, and
boulders, ROA2 is truly a bigger and boulder game than the original. Oh, and ACE
Team even beefed up multiplayer modes so more friends can now experience the
pure pleasure of rolling a large boulder down a hill and devastating everything
in sight. Play with up to four players online or locally with customizable
banners and colors for each team! Partner up with your best friend to absolutely
crush the dreams of your other two, not so best, friends in 2v2 War matches. If
you want to prove you're the hardest rock of the bunch, the free-for-all
Obstacle Course is the way to go.
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder will be available digitally on Steam,
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The standalone game will be priced at $14.99 on all
three platforms with Xbox One players receiving 10 percent off their purchase
during the first week. The game will also be available in a bundle on PS4 and
Steam which contains:
Rock of Ages 2 + Classic DLC Pack + Rock of
Ages ($19.99) - This package includes Rock of Ages 2; the Classic Pack
which features the Smiley Boulder; Sisyphus avatar and three army banners;
and the original Rock of Ages.
There will also be two DLC packs available at launch as well:
Binding of Isaac Pack (Free) - This DLC
contains a very special Isaac boulder, three avatars (Isaac, Azazel, Blue
Baby), and three Isaac-themed banners. This pack will be available for four
weeks following release with all purchases of the game.
Classic Pack ($1.99) - This DLC is free for
those on Steam and PS4 who own Rock of Ages and sees the return of the
Smiley boulder and Sisyphus avatar, as well as three new banners. For Steam
players, a bonus soundtrack is also included.