Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Released

Based on Ken Follett's world-bestseller, ‘The Pillars of the Earth’ retells the story of the village of Kingsbridge in a whole new interactive way. Play as Jack, Aliena and Philip and change the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogues. This interactive novel is released in three 'books', containing 7 chapters each. This season pass includes access to all three books, which will be automatically added to your Steam library on the date of release.



12th century, England: In a time of great poverty and war, a small town begins the construction of a cathedral to claim wealth and security for its people. In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intertwine. Philip the monk becomes prior of the small abbey of Kingsbridge. At the same time, a boy called Jack is raised in the woods by his outlawed mother. His apprenticeship as a stonemason paves his way to become a gifted master builder. Together with the disgraced noblewoman Aliena, Jack and Philip begin the construction of one of the greatest cathedrals England will ever see.



A full season of content spanning over 3 parts:

Book 1: From the Ashes (available August 15th 2017)

Book 2: Sowing the Wind (available soon)

Book 3: Eye on the Storm (available soon)