 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Haimrik This Fall

[Aug 15, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

1C Company announces an autumn release window for Haimrik, adding that Below the Game's upcoming action/adventure is coming to consoles in addition to Windows. They illustrate the news with a new Gamescom 2017 trailer showing off some gameplay. Here's the explanation:

Haimrik also presents itself in a new gameplay trailer which unveils more of the game’s locations, enemies and puzzles that players will come across. They will be guiding Haimrik on his perilous journey to find his mother and hopefully save the whole kingdom along the way. Although he’s just a young scribe, Haimrik has a great power at his disposal – the power of words. He literally walks on words, activating some of them and turning them into physical objects. For example, if ‘fire’ burns him to a crisp, then ‘water’ can help him deal with it.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Agents of Mayhem Released
Non-VR EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announced
Destiny 2 Trailer
Fragmented Released
>observer_ Spotted
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Free DLC Next Week
Football Manager 2018 in November
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder This Month
Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Released
Haimrik This Fall
Light Fall Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.