Haimrik This Fall

Haimrik also presents itself in a new gameplay trailer which unveils more of the game’s locations, enemies and puzzles that players will come across. They will be guiding Haimrik on his perilous journey to find his mother and hopefully save the whole kingdom along the way. Although he’s just a young scribe, Haimrik has a great power at his disposal – the power of words. He literally walks on words, activating some of them and turning them into physical objects. For example, if ‘fire’ burns him to a crisp, then ‘water’ can help him deal with it.