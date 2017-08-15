Light Fall Trailer

|
Indie Canadian developer Bishop Games offers a teaser trailer showing off Light Fall, a 2D platformer coming to Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in March of 2018. The description of the clip dares to call the game "unique," and they are preparing to prove that by showing it off at Gamescom. Here's the elevator pitch: "To help players maneuver their way across this mysterious land is the Shadow Core - a magical box beneath your feet that can be summoned at anytime and used as a platform to jump on or wall hop off of - making Light Fall essentially a platformer where you can control your own platform."
