Blizzard's Battle.net Brand Returns

[Aug 15, 2017, 08:46 am ET] - 10 Comments

We joked about the illogic of an "unbranding campaign" when Blizzard announced plans to drop the name Battle.net from their online service. They made the switch earlier this year, and it's taken them under five months to realize what we could have told them all along, that this was a mistake. Fortunately for them, there's still time to remedy their error. This post explains:

When we announced that we’d be transitioning away from the Battle.net name for our online-gaming service, we suspected that the shift would be challenging. We understood that Battle.net stood for something special—it represents years of shared history and enjoyment, community and friendship, for all of us and our players.

Battle.net is the central nervous system for Blizzard games and the connective tissue that has brought Blizzard players together since 1996. The technology was never going away, but after giving the branding change further consideration and also hearing your feedback, we’re in agreement that the name should stay as well. Take it from the developer formerly known as Silicon & Synapse, and Chaos Studios, names are important too.

Moving forward, to help offset some of the original concerns we listed back in September, we will be connecting “Blizzard” to “Battle.net” in our logo for the service and in general when we refer to it in print: Blizzard Battle.net.

We appreciate your feedback and look forward to many more years of bringing players together online.

