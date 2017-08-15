 
Ancient Frontier Next Month

[Aug 15, 2017, 08:46 am ET] - 1 Comment

Fair Weather Studios announces a September 21st release date for Ancient Frontier, their turn-based strategy game set in space, where nobody can hear about your hernia operation. They describe this as "X-COM meets Battlestar Galactica." There's a new lore preview on the game's Steam page, and the announcement has details on the game:

Indie game developer Fair Weather Studios has announced their new turn-based strategy game, Ancient Frontier, will launch on September 21st, 2017. Ancient Frontier is a sci-fi turn-based strategy with RPG elements that sets players off on a story-driven single player experience.

Ancient Frontier features two full story driven campaigns featuring full voice over, tactical turn-based combat, and RPG elements. Set in the same universe as Fair Weather's previous title Bladestar, set forth into galactic conflict based in the frontier far removed from the comforts of the core systems. Corporations actively war against each other, Raiders pillage and burn easy targets, and the federation seeks to instill law and order in the midst of it all.

Starfleet
In Ancient Frontier, players will be able to build and command their own fleet of ships to take to the battlefield in tactical turn-based combat that features everything from ship specific abilities to unique story-driven objectives. After a successful battle, players can upgrade their ships by using resources to unlock new technology via the tech tree. In addition, ships will gain experience and become more powerful as they level up. Be warned, however. A ship destroyed in battle is forever lost to the endless vacuum of space.

Players will have access to over 35 unique ships to build their fleet and two fully-fledged story-driven campaigns to play through featuring main quests and optional side missions. Ancient Frontier is set to launch on Steam on September 21st, 2017.

  • Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced dialogue.
  • Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.
  • RPG elements including experience progression for ships.
  • Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.
  • Fleet management - choose which ships to take into battle.
  • Over 35 unique ships to command.
  • Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies in an extensive Tech Tree.
  • Two major factions and three sub-factions.
  • Large, detailed space maps to fight across.
  • Resource management - scavenge for resources and spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.
  • Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities to control.

