Ancient Frontier Next Month

Fair Weather Studios announces a September 21st release date for Ancient
Frontier
, their turn-based strategy game set in space, where nobody can hear
about your hernia operation. They describe this as "X-COM meets Battlestar
Galactica." There's a
new lore preview
on the game's
Steam page
,
and the announcement has details on the game:
Indie game developer Fair
Weather Studios has announced their new turn-based strategy game, Ancient
Frontier, will launch on September 21st, 2017. Ancient Frontier is a sci-fi
turn-based strategy with RPG elements that sets players off on a story-driven
single player experience.
Ancient Frontier features two full story driven campaigns featuring full voice
over, tactical turn-based combat, and RPG elements. Set in the same universe as
Fair Weather's previous title Bladestar, set forth into galactic conflict based
in the frontier far removed from the comforts of the core systems. Corporations
actively war against each other, Raiders pillage and burn easy targets, and the
federation seeks to instill law and order in the midst of it all.
Starfleet
In Ancient Frontier, players will be able to build and command their own fleet
of ships to take to the battlefield in tactical turn-based combat that features
everything from ship specific abilities to unique story-driven objectives. After
a successful battle, players can upgrade their ships by using resources to
unlock new technology via the tech tree. In addition, ships will gain experience
and become more powerful as they level up. Be warned, however. A ship destroyed
in battle is forever lost to the endless vacuum of space.
Players will have access to over 35 unique ships to build their fleet and two
fully-fledged story-driven campaigns to play through featuring main quests and
optional side missions. Ancient Frontier is set to launch on Steam on September
21st, 2017.
- Two fully-fledged campaigns with fully voiced
dialogue.
- Dynamic initiative based turn based combat.
- RPG elements including experience progression for
ships.
- Permadeath - once a ship is gone, it's gone.
- Fleet management - choose which ships to take into
battle.
- Over 35 unique ships to command.
- Customize your playstyle by unlocking technologies
in an extensive Tech Tree.
- Two major factions and three sub-factions.
- Large, detailed space maps to fight across.
- Resource management - scavenge for resources and
spend them to upgrade and obtain new ships and upgrades.
- Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities
to control.