Songbringer Next Month

Wizard Fu, a studio consisting of a lone developer, announces Songbringer will
be released next month, coming to PC and Xbox One on September 1st and to
PlayStation 4 on September 5th.
This trailer shows
off the throwback look of this RPG, which is quite old school, and here's a
rundown on the game:
Play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who
wakes up shirtless on a strange planet. With the help of your robot companion
Jib, it’s your job to save the universe from the ancient evil army you’ve
accidentally awoken. Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzerra, mastering the
dungeons and defeating its fearsome bosses will you unlock the secrets of your
own power and return the galaxy to peace.
Songbringer is an action RPG inspired by the original Zelda games with real time
combat, a wide range of weapons and a ton of hidden secrets. World maps are
generated from a six-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the
overworld and dungeons.