 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Songbringer Next Month

[Aug 15, 2017, 08:46 am ET] - 2 Comments

Wizard Fu, a studio consisting of a lone developer, announces Songbringer will be released next month, coming to PC and Xbox One on September 1st and to PlayStation 4 on September 5th. This trailer shows off the throwback look of this RPG, which is quite old school, and here's a rundown on the game:

Play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who wakes up shirtless on a strange planet. With the help of your robot companion Jib, it’s your job to save the universe from the ancient evil army you’ve accidentally awoken. Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzerra, mastering the dungeons and defeating its fearsome bosses will you unlock the secrets of your own power and return the galaxy to peace.

Songbringer is an action RPG inspired by the original Zelda games with real time combat, a wide range of weapons and a ton of hidden secrets. World maps are generated from a six-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the overworld and dungeons.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/sbUNUAmM4vI

Features

  • Single-player action RPG
  • Local co-operative two player mode
  • Full gamepad support, including rumble
  • Real time combat
  • 7 kinds of weapons including the nanosword, boomerang-like top hat, bombs, blink orb, ghost sword projectile, lighter and kilobombs
  • Hundreds of unique items and powerups
  • Some items can be combined, for example: ghost sword + lightning cube = lightning sword
  • Hidden items, secret entrances, secret pathways, bomb-able walls
  • Original soundtrack
  • Online leaderboards highlight the top players based on completion time, percentage of map uncovered and percentage of items found
  • Roguelike-inspired permadeath option which gives a higher score on the leaderboard and allows for faster runs
  • Approximately 6-12 hours of gameplay per adventure, depending on thoroughness
  • Procedurally generated overworld and dungeons
  • Each generated world contains: 1 overworld, 10 dungeons and 13 primary bosses

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Blizzard's Battle.net Brand Returns
For Honor Season 3 Today
Ancient Frontier Next Month
Songbringer Next Month
Johnny Depp Co-Producing The Secret World TV Show
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD and NVIDIA Drivers
StarCraft Remastered Released
BATTLETECH Delayed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.