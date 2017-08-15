Songbringer Next Month

Play as Roq, a space-faring planetary surveyor who wakes up shirtless on a strange planet. With the help of your robot companion Jib, it’s your job to save the universe from the ancient evil army you’ve accidentally awoken. Only by exploring the harsh world of Ekzerra, mastering the dungeons and defeating its fearsome bosses will you unlock the secrets of your own power and return the galaxy to peace.



Songbringer is an action RPG inspired by the original Zelda games with real time combat, a wide range of weapons and a ton of hidden secrets. World maps are generated from a six-letter world seed, which determines the layout of the overworld and dungeons.



Trailer: https://youtu.be/sbUNUAmM4vI



Features

Single-player action RPG

Local co-operative two player mode

Full gamepad support, including rumble

Real time combat

7 kinds of weapons including the nanosword, boomerang-like top hat, bombs, blink orb, ghost sword projectile, lighter and kilobombs

Hundreds of unique items and powerups

Some items can be combined, for example: ghost sword + lightning cube = lightning sword

Hidden items, secret entrances, secret pathways, bomb-able walls

Original soundtrack

Online leaderboards highlight the top players based on completion time, percentage of map uncovered and percentage of items found

Roguelike-inspired permadeath option which gives a higher score on the leaderboard and allows for faster runs

Approximately 6-12 hours of gameplay per adventure, depending on thoroughness

Procedurally generated overworld and dungeons

Each generated world contains: 1 overworld, 10 dungeons and 13 primary bosses