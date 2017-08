Johnny Depp Co-Producing The Secret World TV Show

Funcom is excited to share the news that Johnny Deppís Infinitum Nihil and G4C Innovationís Gudrun Giddings have partnered to produce The Secret World, a TV series based on Funcomís massively multiplayer online game The Secret World and its reincarnation, the shared-world online RPG Secret World Legends. The TV series is based on the universe of the Secret World IP and centers on a team of undercover agents and the shadowy war between secret societies, the Illuminati, Dragon and the Templar. Central to the plot is also the battle against the supernatural in an adventure that spans across our world, multiple dimensions, and incorporates the realms of ancient myths and legends as well as todayís conspiracy theories and headline news.

