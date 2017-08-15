Johnny Depp Co-Producing The Secret World TV Show

|
Funcom announces a TV series is in the works based on Funcom's MMORPG The Secret World, saying this is being produced by Johnny Depp's production company Infinitum Nihil in partnership with G4C Innovation's Gudrun Giddings. Just two weeks ago Funcom rebooted the game as The Secret World Legends due to poor sales and reviews, but word is the rights to produce a TV series were picked up with The Secret World first launched back in 2012. Here's more:
