Johnny Depp Co-Producing The Secret World TV Show

[Aug 15, 2017, 08:46 am ET] - 3 Comments

Funcom announces a TV series is in the works based on Funcom's MMORPG The Secret World, saying this is being produced by Johnny Depp's production company Infinitum Nihil in partnership with G4C Innovation's Gudrun Giddings. Just two weeks ago Funcom rebooted the game as The Secret World Legends due to poor sales and reviews, but word is the rights to produce a TV series were picked up with The Secret World first launched back in 2012. Here's more:

Funcom is excited to share the news that Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil and G4C Innovation’s Gudrun Giddings have partnered to produce The Secret World, a TV series based on Funcom’s massively multiplayer online game The Secret World and its reincarnation, the shared-world online RPG Secret World Legends. The TV series is based on the universe of the Secret World IP and centers on a team of undercover agents and the shadowy war between secret societies, the Illuminati, Dragon and the Templar. Central to the plot is also the battle against the supernatural in an adventure that spans across our world, multiple dimensions, and incorporates the realms of ancient myths and legends as well as today’s conspiracy theories and headline news.

Johnny Depp Co-Producing The Secret World TV Show
