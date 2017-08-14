New AMD and NVIDIA Drivers

|
The GeForce website now offers new GeForce game-ready 385.28 WHQL drivers, saying these are the drivers for tomorrow's release of Agents of Mayhem, offering an NVIDIA Tech in Agents of Mayhem trailer. Also, Hypothermia has word on new AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers on the AMD Download Drivers Page. We can't find these ourselves amid their confusing redesign, but you may have better luck.
