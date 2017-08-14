StarCraft Remastered Released

Return to Glory

Prepare to rediscover a classic. StarCraft: Remastered upgrades Blizzard Entertainment’s original sci-fi real-time strategy game and its acclaimed expansion, StarCraft: Brood War, from beginning to end. Experience the intergalactic battle between the terran, protoss, and zerg with improved graphics and audio…and the same classic gameplay that made StarCraft a global phenomenon.



Return to the Koprulu Sector

Discover the story that started it all as three races (the mechanized terrans, psi-powered protoss, and insectoid zerg) encounter each other for the first time. Engage in a legendary conflict that spans worlds over the course of more than 50 campaign missions.



Real-time Strategy Restored

Once you’ve completed the campaign, go head-to-head or team up with other players online. Command your faction and vie for control of eight unique environments. Build your base, conscript your army, and lead one of StarCraft’s three radically different races to victory.



Upgrade Complete

All players who purchase StarCraft: Remastered will receive digital bonuses in StarCraft II: 3 unique portraits and Alexei Stukov, an infested Co-Op commander who can control a vast army of mixed zerg and terran units.