StarCraft Remastered Released

The
Blizzard Shop
now offers the promised release of StarCraft Remastered
.
This brings their sci-fi RTS classic in line with current computer systems.
Start working on building up your APM while you read about the release:
Return
to Glory
Prepare to rediscover a classic. StarCraft: Remastered upgrades Blizzard
Entertainment’s original sci-fi real-time strategy game and its acclaimed
expansion, StarCraft: Brood War, from beginning to end. Experience the
intergalactic battle between the terran, protoss, and zerg with improved
graphics and audio…and the same classic gameplay that made StarCraft a global
phenomenon.
Return to the Koprulu Sector
Discover the story that started it all as three races (the mechanized terrans,
psi-powered protoss, and insectoid zerg) encounter each other for the first
time. Engage in a legendary conflict that spans worlds over the course of more
than 50 campaign missions.
Real-time Strategy Restored
Once you’ve completed the campaign, go head-to-head or team up with other
players online. Command your faction and vie for control of eight unique
environments. Build your base, conscript your army, and lead one of StarCraft’s
three radically different races to victory.
Upgrade Complete
All players who purchase StarCraft: Remastered will receive digital bonuses in
StarCraft II: 3 unique portraits and Alexei Stukov, an infested Co-Op commander
who can control a vast army of mixed zerg and terran units.