 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

BATTLETECH Delayed

[Aug 14, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Harebrained Schemes announce a delay to BATTLETECH, saying the mech combat game is now expected in early 2018. They blame their backers the setback, saying they've received lots of feedback requesting they take their time:

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes today announced that the release of BATTLETECH has been moved to early 2018. Initially planned for release later this year, the move will give the Harebrained Schemes team the time they need to deliver the type of quality experience the company is known for.

“Throughout development our Backers have been clear: ‘Don’t rush it, just make it great.’ and we have taken that advice to heart,” said Jordan Weisman, CEO of Harebrained Schemes and creator of the original board game and BattleTech universe. “HBS, Paradox, and our Backers all share a deeply personal attachment to this project and we are committed to delivering a game that not only meets the high expectations of our Backers and fans but introduces BattleTech to a new generation of players.”

“The feedback and enthusiasm from Beta participants has shown us just how great BATTLETECH can be, and rushing development to fit a timeline would be a disservice,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We believe in the Harebrained Schemes team, and want them to give the game the time and attention they need to create a turn-based game worthy of the name."

To help eager MechCommanders pass the time, Harebrained Schemes is again updating their Backer Beta this week to include a large number of improvements including gameplay changes, AI upgrades, balance changes, and interface enhancements based upon the reams of useful feedback they’ve received from their community. A subsequent update coming soon will also allow Backers to go head-to-head in PvP multiplayer allowing them to test their skills against human opponents. The Beta will last at least another month, so players interested in becoming Late Backers to gain access to the Beta should go to http://battletechgame.com/ to get in on the action.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD and NVIDIA Drivers
StarCraft Remastered Released
BATTLETECH Delayed
The Division Patch Tomorrow; DLC Sample This Weekend
Agents of Mayhem Launch Trailer
Call of Duty: WWII Trailer
Unknown Fate Trailer
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
etc., etc.
Into the Black
AMD Radeon RX Vegas Launch
Deadhold Early Access This Month
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.