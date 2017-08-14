BATTLETECH Delayed

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Harebrained Schemes announce a
delay to BATTLETECH
, saying the mech combat game is now expected in early 2018.
They blame their backers the setback, saying they've received lots of feedback
requesting they take their time:
Paradox Interactive and Harebrained
Schemes today announced that the release of BATTLETECH has been moved to early
2018. Initially planned for release later this year, the move will give the
Harebrained Schemes team the time they need to deliver the type of quality
experience the company is known for.
“Throughout development our Backers have been clear: ‘Don’t rush it, just make
it great.’ and we have taken that advice to heart,” said Jordan Weisman, CEO of
Harebrained Schemes and creator of the original board game and BattleTech
universe. “HBS, Paradox, and our Backers all share a deeply personal attachment
to this project and we are committed to delivering a game that not only meets
the high expectations of our Backers and fans but introduces BattleTech to a new
generation of players.”
“The feedback and enthusiasm from Beta participants has shown us just how great
BATTLETECH can be, and rushing development to fit a timeline would be a
disservice,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We believe in the
Harebrained Schemes team, and want them to give the game the time and attention
they need to create a turn-based game worthy of the name."
To help eager MechCommanders pass the time, Harebrained Schemes is again
updating their Backer Beta this week to include a large number of improvements
including gameplay changes, AI upgrades, balance changes, and interface
enhancements based upon the reams of useful feedback they’ve received from their
community. A subsequent update coming soon will also allow Backers to go
head-to-head in PvP multiplayer allowing them to test their skills against human
opponents. The Beta will last at least another month, so players interested in
becoming Late Backers to gain access to the Beta should go to
http://battletechgame.com/ to get in on
the action.