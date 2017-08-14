BATTLETECH Delayed

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes today announced that the release of BATTLETECH has been moved to early 2018. Initially planned for release later this year, the move will give the Harebrained Schemes team the time they need to deliver the type of quality experience the company is known for.



“Throughout development our Backers have been clear: ‘Don’t rush it, just make it great.’ and we have taken that advice to heart,” said Jordan Weisman, CEO of Harebrained Schemes and creator of the original board game and BattleTech universe. “HBS, Paradox, and our Backers all share a deeply personal attachment to this project and we are committed to delivering a game that not only meets the high expectations of our Backers and fans but introduces BattleTech to a new generation of players.”



“The feedback and enthusiasm from Beta participants has shown us just how great BATTLETECH can be, and rushing development to fit a timeline would be a disservice,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “We believe in the Harebrained Schemes team, and want them to give the game the time and attention they need to create a turn-based game worthy of the name."



To help eager MechCommanders pass the time, Harebrained Schemes is again updating their Backer Beta this week to include a large number of improvements including gameplay changes, AI upgrades, balance changes, and interface enhancements based upon the reams of useful feedback they’ve received from their community. A subsequent update coming soon will also allow Backers to go head-to-head in PvP multiplayer allowing them to test their skills against human opponents. The Beta will last at least another month, so players interested in becoming Late Backers to gain access to the Beta should go to http://battletechgame.com/ to get in on the action.