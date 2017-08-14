 
Call of Duty: WWII Trailer

[Aug 14, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 5 Comments

A post from Sledgehammer has details on plans for private beta testing of Call of Duty: WWII. Unfortunately, the PC requirements for this include being a PlayStation 4, so this will be a console-only affair (Xbox One testing is planned down the road, but the PC is left out). On the bright side, participation requires a pre-purchase, so this is one of those many odd deals where you'd pay to beta test a game. Anyway, PC gamers still may have interest in the accompanying trailer, as it shows off gameplay from the upcoming military shooter sequel.

