Unknown Fate Trailer

[Aug 14, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

1C Company offers the Gamescom 2017 trailer which includes gameplay from Unknown Fate, Marslit Games' upcoming first-person adventure game. They say they will be at the show demonstrating the VR edition of the game to the press. Here's word on the clip:

The new trailer, prepared specifically for gamescom, introduces new characters, uncovers various new locations and presents some of the gameplay mechanics players will be adopting upon passing through the worlds of Unknown Fate. They are made up of objects from everyday life, Richard’s life, to form an imaginative yet obscure visual style. The atmosphere of Unknown Fate will captivate the players also through its original ambient music, composed by Stefano Gargiulo, the award-winning Italian film music composer, director of orchestra and multi-instrumentalist.

Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




