Unknown Fate Trailer

1C Company offers the Gamescom 2017 trailer which includes gameplay from Unknown Fate, Marslit Games' upcoming first-person adventure game. They say they will be at the show demonstrating the VR edition of the game to the press. Here's word on the clip:
