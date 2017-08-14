Unknown Fate Trailer

The new trailer, prepared specifically for gamescom, introduces new characters, uncovers various new locations and presents some of the gameplay mechanics players will be adopting upon passing through the worlds of Unknown Fate. They are made up of objects from everyday life, Richard’s life, to form an imaginative yet obscure visual style. The atmosphere of Unknown Fate will captivate the players also through its original ambient music, composed by Stefano Gargiulo, the award-winning Italian film music composer, director of orchestra and multi-instrumentalist.