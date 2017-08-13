Offensive Combat: Redux! This Week

Offensive Combat: Redux! is a fast-paced, irreverent online FPS game based in the Offensive Combat universe. OC:R lets you show your skill and play as a number of different characters including Commandos, Aliens, Geckos, Chickens, Orcs, Pirates and meme-inspired skins, as you match-up against up to 15 other players on each map. With 6 maps at launch and multiple modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag, Exploration and Bot Mode, with more content in the works.



Offensive Combat: Redux! is a unique, funny, FPS game that you won't want to miss!



Features

6 Maps (with more in the works) - Burninator, Courtyard, Dry Run, Probetown, Slums, and Turbine...to start

Dozens of skins - show your unique character from lizards to military and everything in-between

Pwns - Yes, you can teabag your enemies after you kill them for extra XP and random drops

Multiplayer Game Modes - Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag

Single Player Modes - Map Exploration, Weapon Range and Bot Mode