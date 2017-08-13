 
Offensive Combat: Redux! This Week

[Aug 13, 2017, 1:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The official launch trailer for Offensive Combat: Redux! celebrates plans for the this shooter reboot to launch on Steam on August 18th. The original Offensive Combat was a free-to-play Facebook page, but its developer U4iA went under in 2015. Now this is coming to Windows this week. Here's word on this madcap cel shaded action game:

Offensive Combat: Redux! is a fast-paced, irreverent online FPS game based in the Offensive Combat universe. OC:R lets you show your skill and play as a number of different characters including Commandos, Aliens, Geckos, Chickens, Orcs, Pirates and meme-inspired skins, as you match-up against up to 15 other players on each map. With 6 maps at launch and multiple modes including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag, Exploration and Bot Mode, with more content in the works.

Offensive Combat: Redux! is a unique, funny, FPS game that you won't want to miss!

Features

  • 6 Maps (with more in the works) - Burninator, Courtyard, Dry Run, Probetown, Slums, and Turbine...to start
  • Dozens of skins - show your unique character from lizards to military and everything in-between
  • Pwns - Yes, you can teabag your enemies after you kill them for extra XP and random drops
  • Multiplayer Game Modes - Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag
  • Single Player Modes - Map Exploration, Weapon Range and Bot Mode

