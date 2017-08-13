Steam Top 10

 
[Aug 13, 2017, 1:24 pm ET] - 20 Comments

Valve reports the following are the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  3. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. LawBreakers
  6. No Man's Sky
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  9. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  10. Foxhole

