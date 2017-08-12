Two New Dota 2 Heroes Revealed

|
A tweet from Dota 2 has the brief announcement that two new heroes are coming to Dota 2. Word is: "Two new heroes coming to the MOBA in The Dueling Fates update." The post also includes a trailer for The Dueling Fates with a brief cinematic look at the update. The clip shows off the new heroes to be Puss in Boots and Tinkerbell. Or at least their cousins. There's no word on when to expect this new update with the new heroes to go live.
