Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video

[Aug 12, 2017, 11:36 am ET] - 2 Comments

A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War offers a lengthy look at gameplay from Monolith's upcoming action/RPG (thanks DSOGaming). Here's the description of the almost 50-minute clip: "In today's live gameplay stream, Monolith introduces the Cirith Ungol Shadow Of War Region. Special Guest, the Director of Art Phil Straub."

