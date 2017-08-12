Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War offers a lengthy look at gameplay from Monolith's upcoming action/RPG (thanks DSOGaming). Here's the description of the almost 50-minute clip: "In today's live gameplay stream, Monolith introduces the Cirith Ungol Shadow Of War Region. Special Guest, the Director of Art Phil Straub."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 August 2017, 21:43.
Chatbear Announcements.