 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Computers Are Good at Computer Games: AI Wins Dota 2 1-on-1

[Aug 12, 2017, 11:36 am ET] - 10 Comments

GeekWire has details on an AI demonstration at The International, where a bot competed in a one-on-one demonstration versus a live pro player at the Dota 2 tournament. OpenAI project, a project co-founded by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, brought an OpenAI-developed program to play versus Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin, one of the MOBA's top players. This video shows off the match, which did not go well for Dendi, and GeekWire summarizes the action, saying, "Ishutin was beaten badly in the first match, forfeited a second match, and refused to play a third." The OpenAI blog has more details:

Today we played Dendi on mainstage at The International, winning a best-of-three match. Over the past week, our bot was undefeated against many top professionals including SumaiL (top 1v1 player in the world) and Arteezy (top overall player in the world).

Dota 1v1 is a complex game with hidden information. Agents must learn to plan, attack, trick, and deceive their opponents. The correlation between player skill and actions-per-minute is not strong, and in fact, our AI’s actions-per-minute are comparable to that of an average human player.

Success in Dota requires players to develop intuitions about their opponents and plan accordingly. In the above video you can see that our bot has learned — entirely via self-play — to predict where other players will move, to improvise in response to unfamiliar situations, and how to influence the other player’s allied units to help it succeed.

The full game of Dota is played by two teams of five. Each player chooses from a hundred heroes and hundreds of items. Our next step is to create a team of Dota 2 bots which can compete and collaborate with the top human teams. If you’d like to work on the next phase of the project, consider joining OpenAI.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Two New Dota 2 Heroes Revealed
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Video
Computers Are Good at Computer Games: AI Wins Dota 2 1-on-1
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
No Man's Sky Patched
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Preview Weekend
Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid This Month
Euro Truck Simulator 2 Expansion Announced
StarCraft: Remastered Launch Event Next Week
Sonic Mania Delayed
Super Mega Baseball 2 Delayed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.