Computers Are Good at Computer Games: AI Wins Dota 2 1-on-1

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GeekWire has details on an AI demonstration at The International, where a bot competed in a one-on-one demonstration versus a live pro player at the Dota 2 tournament. OpenAI project, a project co-founded by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, brought an OpenAI-developed program to play versus Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin, one of the MOBA's top players. This video shows off the match, which did not go well for Dendi, and GeekWire summarizes the action, saying, "Ishutin was beaten badly in the first match, forfeited a second match, and refused to play a third." The OpenAI blog has more details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 August 2017, 21:43.
Chatbear Announcements.