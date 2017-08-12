Out of the Blue

 
[Aug 12, 2017, 11:36 am ET] - 10 Comments

So tackle football is upon us, the Giants played their first exhibition game last night and every team will have a game under their belts after this weekend. The preseason is an odd thing, as while the outcomes don't matter and everyone is desperately trying to avoid injuries, the quality of play is still important, since teams need to get on the right page before the start of the season. This makes judging the outcome a subjective affair... The G-men lost, but overall I was pretty happy with how they looked. And yes, it's a sign of how ready I am for the season that I watched.

R.I.P.: World’s oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at 113.

Kingly Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Stories: Review: A True-Life Journey Into Interstellar Space in ‘The Farthest’. Thanks j.c.f.
100 year old fruit cake found in Antarctica's Oldest Building. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Science: Researchers encode malware in DNA, compromise DNA sequencing software.
Media: The moment you realize the robots will have your job.
The Geneva Mechanism.
Instinctive archery trick shot: double swinging bottles.
Follow-up: Walmart says back-to-school gun display was a prank.

