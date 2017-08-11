No Man's Sky Patched

The promised
patch is now live for
No Man's Sky
, and the space exploration game is now on sale for 60% off
on
GOG.com
and
Steam
.
Here's word:
This is the biggest update we’ve released to date, featuring
a new central storyline and a wide array of new and improved features. Whether
you’re a veteran interloper or completely new to the No Man’s Sky universe,
there has never been a better time to start your journey.
Full patch notes are available here:
www.nomanssky.com/atlas-rises-update, but here’s a quick run down of the
main features:
- 30 hours of branching story and deeper lore
- Procedurally generated guild missions
- Much deeper interstellar trading
- Star Systems have varying wealth, conflict and
economies
- Overhauled Space combat controls, weapons and AI
- Portal stargates enable quick travel
- Terrain manipulation for more complex bases
- New farming and mining interactions bring
increased depth
- Increased biome variety and Rare exotic biomes
- Analysis visor & discovery improvements
- Galaxy map and many other UI improvements
- New S Class ship designs
- Low altitude flight and the ability to crash your
ship
- Crashed Freighters to salvage on planets
- Joint exploration
Our story brings a new quest system and branching narrative to No Man’s Sky.
In the Atlas Rises story, the fabric of existence is starting to falter. A
mysterious new inter-dimensional race have appeared, and ancient portals have
begun to open.
Glitches in the simulation, visualised by strange floating orbs, allow players
to see and communicate with up to 16 other travellers and explore the universe
together. While interaction with others is currently very limited, this is an
important first step into the world of synchronous co-op in No Man’s Sky.
On behalf of myself and the team here at Hello Games, I just want to say thank
you for this year. Thank you for playing, providing feedback, sharing,
discovering and so much more…