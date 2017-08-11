No Man's Sky Patched

This is the biggest update we’ve released to date, featuring a new central storyline and a wide array of new and improved features. Whether you’re a veteran interloper or completely new to the No Man’s Sky universe, there has never been a better time to start your journey.



Full patch notes are available here: www.nomanssky.com/atlas-rises-update, but here’s a quick run down of the main features:

30 hours of branching story and deeper lore

Procedurally generated guild missions

Much deeper interstellar trading

Star Systems have varying wealth, conflict and economies

Overhauled Space combat controls, weapons and AI

Portal stargates enable quick travel

Terrain manipulation for more complex bases

New farming and mining interactions bring increased depth

Increased biome variety and Rare exotic biomes

Analysis visor & discovery improvements

Galaxy map and many other UI improvements

New S Class ship designs

Low altitude flight and the ability to crash your ship

Crashed Freighters to salvage on planets

Joint exploration

Our story brings a new quest system and branching narrative to No Man’s Sky. In the Atlas Rises story, the fabric of existence is starting to falter. A mysterious new inter-dimensional race have appeared, and ancient portals have begun to open.



Glitches in the simulation, visualised by strange floating orbs, allow players to see and communicate with up to 16 other travellers and explore the universe together. While interaction with others is currently very limited, this is an important first step into the world of synchronous co-op in No Man’s Sky.



On behalf of myself and the team here at Hello Games, I just want to say thank you for this year. Thank you for playing, providing feedback, sharing, discovering and so much more…