 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Preview Weekend

[Aug 11, 2017, 7:24 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire is free to play this weekend. GuildWars2.com has the details:

If you’re excited to play Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire™, we have an express ticket to the Crystal Desert for every Guild Wars 2 player! Come join us this weekend for a hands-on experience with the expansion.

The preview weekend begins on Friday, August 11, and runs through Sunday, August 13.

Who can play?
Everyone! You don’t need to prepurchase Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire to participate—simply log in on the dates provided. If you’ve never played Guild Wars 2 before and would like to play during the preview weekend, register here to create an account and begin playing for free.

What can I expect?
You’ll be able to play the first part of the Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire story, which will kick off your journey to the Crystal Desert. Once you arrive, the Crystal Oasis map is yours to explore. Take in the sights, unlock the raptor mount, and have fun with other players!

On August 18 through August 20, you’ll be able to experience the new elite specializations for the first time in PvP and WvW.

To learn more about Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, or to prepurchase the expansion and receive extra bonus items, please visit the official site.

We can’t wait to see you in the desert!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
No Man's Sky Patched
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Preview Weekend
Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid This Month
Euro Simulator 2 Expansion Announced
StarCraft: Remastered Launch Event Next Week
Sonic Mania Delayed
Super Mega Baseball 2 Delayed
Absolver Trailer
Team Racing League Released
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Sudden Strike 4 Released
No Man's Sky Patch This Week
Arma 3 DLC and Free Update Revealed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.