 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid This Month

[Aug 11, 2017, 7:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid, new DLC coming to the first-person shooter on August 29th. Here's word on a livestream to reveal more at Gamescom, along with their pro league finals, which are also promoted in this video. Here's the plan:

On August 29, Operation Blood Orchid will be released for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, bringing a new map, new customization items, and three new Operators to Rainbow Six Siege. A few days ahead of release, players will be able to get a look at the new content in action during a livestream from Gamescom. In addition to showcasing the new Hong Kong map, the stream will also show off the three new Operators.

The show will take place on August 26 at 10:15AM PDT during the Pro League finals. The finals will be aired on twitch.tv/rainbow6 on August 25-26, and will see the eight best teams from Latin America, Europe, and North America competing for a $237,500 prize pool and the chance to be crowned Year 2 Season 2 Pro League Champions.

The Operators from Operation Blood Orchid will be available for Season Pass holders starting on August 29, and all other players will be able to access the new Operators on September 5. The new map will be available for free to all players on August 29.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
No Man's Sky Patched
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Preview Weekend
Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid This Month
Euro Simulator 2 Expansion Announced
StarCraft: Remastered Launch Event Next Week
Sonic Mania Delayed
Super Mega Baseball 2 Delayed
Absolver Trailer
Team Racing League Released
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Sudden Strike 4 Released
No Man's Sky Patch This Week
Arma 3 DLC and Free Update Revealed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.