Euro Truck Simulator 2 Expansion Announced

SCS Software announces development of an Italia map expansion for Euro Truck
Simulator 2 as well as plans for free content for the transportation
simulation. This
previously released trailer teases the news, but now they are spilling the
following beans:
ABOUT ITALIA MAP EXPANSION
SCS Sofware development team is working on the new expansion of the game world
with maximum effort to bring the fans our rendition of beautiful Italy with its
rich history and modern industry.
Our map designers have fallen in love with the new region right from the
research stages - there are so many diverse environments to combine! From tall
mountains to the shores of the seas, from manicured farmland to wilder and more
arid places, it was clear that we are looking at quite a challenging and
demanding task! We tried our best to depict the typical features of Italy from
behind the wheel, like roads leading through the Apennines, where tunnels and
bridges alternate with scenic vistas and curvy segments, opening the view to
distant horizons. The geography and shape of Italy have also led to a relatively
high concentration of cities and industries in the new DLC.
We hope that players will be excited about our work and appreciate our efforts
to show Italy for what it is: Bella Italia!
MORE CONTENT FOR ALL EURO TRUCK SIMULATOR 2 OWNERS
The game already contains several cities from northern Italy. These areas of the
game world will receive an extra layer of polish to coincide with the DLC
release, so even players who decide to wait with the purchase of the new DLC
will benefit from a partial upgrade of the game map.
RELEASE PLAN
If everything goes according to the plan, we expect to release this latest Euro
Truck Simulator 2 map expansion towards the end of this year.