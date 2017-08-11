StarCraft: Remastered Launch Event Next Week

The world-wide launch of StarCraft: Remastered approaches! On Monday, August 14 through Tuesday. August 15, we welcome you to join us as we bring some of the storied starCraft: Brood War personalities and players together for a 2-day hang-out extravaganza over StarCraft: Remastered. Below we've put together details to help you get ready for this broadcasted LAN-party celebrating the re-release of a game which caused us to re-imagine what it meant to be a gamer.