Sonic Mania Delayed

[Aug 11, 2017, 7:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

During a livestream today, SEGA announced a delay for the PC version of Sonic Mania. This was previously expected on Tuesday, but now it is being pushed back two weeks. Eurogamer has the news, along with word that preorder customers are receiving a complementary copy of the original Sonic the Hedgehog.

