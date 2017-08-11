Sonic Mania Delayed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
During a livestream today, SEGA announced a delay for the PC version of Sonic Mania. This was previously expected on Tuesday, but now it is being pushed back two weeks. Eurogamer has the news, along with word that preorder customers are receiving a complementary copy of the original Sonic the Hedgehog.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 August 2017, 21:36.
Chatbear Announcements.