Super Mega Baseball 2 Delayed

Developer Metalhead announces Super Mega Baseball 2 will not be making the
September release window they
revealed in May. Noting that the December release of the original Super Mega
Baseball probably hurt sales, they say they will now wait until the onset of the
2018 baseball season to release the sequel. They say they can take advantage of
the extra time to make sure this is a homerun. They offer
this video to discuss
the news along with this
video revealing how lineup management will work. Here's word:
A few
months ago we announced that Super Mega Baseball 2 would be released sometime in
September 2017. As it often goes in game development there were unexpected
hurdles, and the September release is no longer feasible.
We’ve been working around the clock to complete the game but there are still
features that aren’t finished yet. And where we’re sitting now, to release it by
September would mean having to cut a lot of corners. And we do not want to give
you a game that you won’t be happy with.
If we pushed, we could probably get a decent game out by the end of the year.
But we released the original SMB in December so we know from experience that
baseball in winter is a tough sell. We don’t want to put ourselves (or the
future of the game) in that position again, so we’ve decided to delay the game
until 2018 when baseball is spinning up again.
There is a big upside to this, though. Delaying until 2018 gives us some more
time, especially for certain members of the team who were ramping down on their
tasks. We’re going to use this extra time to work on small features and pieces
of content that had previously been cut out of our scope – things like defensive
shifts and additional art components. We’ve also always wanted to do a beta, but
we weren’t able to squeeze it in before September. Now we’ll have the time to do
a beta, test the game, and get feedback.
We know that this is disappointing news for some, and we’re sorry to have gotten
your hopes up for September. We are committed to making the best game we can
with the resources available to us, and the end of the day we think you’ll get a
better game out of this.