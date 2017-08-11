 
Absolver Trailer

[Aug 11, 2017, 7:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer showing off character creation and customization in Absolver ("I am un chien andalusia. Wanna grow up to be, be an Absolver"). This is not just about cosmetics, as they explain that what you wear affects gameplay. Word is: "Clothes can denote where you are from, and each item you equip has a specific weight and purpose. There are thousands of possible combinations: Players will have to choose what's right for their combat style but be careful: You can lose items and equipment to a victor in battle or drop them in combat as well." Here's an overview of the game, which is due for PC and PlayStation 4 on August 29th:

Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Monitored by the Guides, the new rulers of the fallen Adal Empire, players will wander these forsaken lands and encounter other Prospects online in order to learn their place in this world and eventually become Absolvers. Along the way, they will learn new combat styles and attacks, and acquire better weapons, powers and armor.

Build a team of warriors to fight side by side with you in the dungeon mines of Adal (PvE) or put your skill on display in dedicated combat arenas (PvP) scattered across the land. It's up to you to decide how you want to become an Absolver.

