Absolver Trailer

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer showing off character creation and customization in Absolver ("I am un chien andalusia. Wanna grow up to be, be an Absolver"). This is not just about cosmetics, as they explain that what you wear affects gameplay. Word is: "Clothes can denote where you are from, and each item you equip has a specific weight and purpose. There are thousands of possible combinations: Players will have to choose what's right for their combat style but be careful: You can lose items and equipment to a victor in battle or drop them in combat as well." Here's an overview of the game, which is due for PC and PlayStation 4 on August 29th:
