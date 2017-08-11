Team Racing League Released

In Team Racing League, two teams of three players battle each other to the finish line; best- of-three format. Only one player needs to finish first for a team to win. Other players can choose to support their racing team mate, fight for position, or screw over opponents. With a range of unique abilities and team tactics at your disposal, TRL has been designed to be the most competitive top-down racer ever, creating an arena with lots of e-sports potential.