Team Racing League Released

[Aug 11, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers early access to Team Racing League, a Windows game they call "the first ever dedicated team-based racing game." a trailer with a look at ze game, and here are some details:

In Team Racing League, two teams of three players battle each other to the finish line; best- of-three format. Only one player needs to finish first for a team to win. Other players can choose to support their racing team mate, fight for position, or screw over opponents. With a range of unique abilities and team tactics at your disposal, TRL has been designed to be the most competitive top-down racer ever, creating an arena with lots of e-sports potential.

