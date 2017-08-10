Overwatch Getting Deathmatch

Game director Jeff Kaplan reveals a new game mode coming soon to the Arcade: Deathmatch!



Play Deathmatch now on the PTR: http://blizz.ly/2vJuePP



00:15 - Why didn't we add Deathmatch before?

00:57 - Deathmatch is coming to the Arcade!

01:25 - Overview of Free-For-All Deathmatch

02:28 - What maps will be used for FFA Deathmatch?

02:51 - New map coming for FFA Deathmatch: Chateau Guillard

03:57 - Overview of Team Deathmatch

04:27 - What maps will be used for Team Deathmatch?

05:31 - Impact on Game Browser and Custom Games

06:34 - Never say never: Deathmatch is available right now on the PTR!