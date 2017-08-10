 
Overwatch Getting Deathmatch

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new developer update video features Jeff Kaplan announcing that deathmatch is coming to Overwatch to go along with the game's objective-oriented modes. Word is this is already live on the PTR, and the description has an index of the topics covered:

Game director Jeff Kaplan reveals a new game mode coming soon to the Arcade: Deathmatch!

Play Deathmatch now on the PTR: http://blizz.ly/2vJuePP

00:15 - Why didn't we add Deathmatch before?
00:57 - Deathmatch is coming to the Arcade!
01:25 - Overview of Free-For-All Deathmatch
02:28 - What maps will be used for FFA Deathmatch?
02:51 - New map coming for FFA Deathmatch: Chateau Guillard
03:57 - Overview of Team Deathmatch
04:27 - What maps will be used for Team Deathmatch?
05:31 - Impact on Game Browser and Custom Games
06:34 - Never say never: Deathmatch is available right now on the PTR!

