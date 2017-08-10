 
For Honor Free Weekend

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the promised free weekend is now underway in For Honor. Also, UbiBlog offers a closer look at what to expect next week when Season 3 launches. Back to the freebie, the melee combat game is free through midday Sunday and on sale through midday Monday for those who enjoy their sample. Word is: "Haven’t had a chance to experience the tactical action in For Honor? Now’s your chance! Try the game now for FREE and play all weekend from August 10th-13th. Unlock the game and you’ll keep all your progression and privileges!" Here's the pitch on the game:

Carve a path of destruction through an intense, believable battlefield in For Honor.

  • UNIQUE WARRIORS TO MASTER
    Choose your warrior amongst a variety of bold Knights, brutal Vikings and deadly Samurai, each with their own weapon set, play style and customization options.
  • MEMORABLE STORY CAMPAIGN
    Storm castles and fortresses in massive battles and confront deadly bosses in intense duels to ensure the survival of your people against a mysterious and deadly foe.
  • CONQUER FOES ALONE OR WITH FRIENDS
    For Honor offers an engaging single-player campaign and thrilling multiplayer.
  • INNOVATIVE ART OF BATTLE CONTROL SYSTEM
    Wield the weight of your weapon and feel the power of every strike through the system that puts you in total control.

