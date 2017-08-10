 
Saints Row IV Free Weekend

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Also free this weekend on Steam is Saints Row IV. As noted on Steam News the open world action game is likewise free until Sunday afternoon and is also on sale. Here's the refresher on this one:

The US President must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open world game ever.

The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House—but the Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open world game ever!

