Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Launches

The Hearthstone
website
announces the launch of the Knights of the Frozen Throne
expansion for Blizzard's virtual card game. Here's word:
Knights of the
Frozen Throne has arrived! Card packs can be purchased and opened now!
Log in now to receive 3 free Knights of the Frozen Throne card packs*!
Knights of the Frozen Throne is live in the Americas.
Please check our official forums for regional release estimates.
The Knights of the Frozen Throne
The Lich King’s entrepreneurial ventures in the mortal world are at an end, but
you can now face him in Hearthstone! He’s brought all the terrifying power of
the Scourge to the tavern, and each of Hearthstone’s nine classic heroes is
poised to embrace the Lich King’s dark power to serve him as a Legendary Death
Knight Hero card!
In Knights of the Frozen Throne, it’s up to you to decide how to wield the
awesome abilities at their command!
Hero cards are an entirely new card type that are neither spell, minion, nor
weapon. When played, each Death Knight Hero card replaces your hero, casts a
Battlecry, dons some hefty armor, AND provides a potent new Hero Power. While
each Hero manifests their power as a Death Knight in a different way, they all
offer possibilities that can transform the way you play Hearthstone.