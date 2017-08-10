Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Launches

Knights of the Frozen Throne has arrived! Card packs can be purchased and opened now!



Knights of the Frozen Throne is live in the Americas. Please check our official forums for regional release estimates.



The Knights of the Frozen Throne

The Lich King’s entrepreneurial ventures in the mortal world are at an end, but you can now face him in Hearthstone! He’s brought all the terrifying power of the Scourge to the tavern, and each of Hearthstone’s nine classic heroes is poised to embrace the Lich King’s dark power to serve him as a Legendary Death Knight Hero card!



In Knights of the Frozen Throne, it’s up to you to decide how to wield the awesome abilities at their command!



Hero cards are an entirely new card type that are neither spell, minion, nor weapon. When played, each Death Knight Hero card replaces your hero, casts a Battlecry, dons some hefty armor, AND provides a potent new Hero Power. While each Hero manifests their power as a Death Knight in a different way, they all offer possibilities that can transform the way you play Hearthstone.