Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and Return of the Pip-Boy Next Month

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda announces the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, saying this will emerge from its vault on September 26th. This includes the base version of the post apocalyptic RPG sequel along with all its updates and add-ons. They say they will also offer a Pip-Boy edition at North American retailers. This limited edition will include the wearable Pip-Boy and a couple of other physical goods for $99.99. Word is:

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the fully updated original game along with all six add-ons: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition will be available on September 26 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Be sure to reserve your copy in the upcoming weeks from select digital and physical retailers.

The Pip-Boys Are Back!
To celebrate the Game of the Year Edition, Bethesda will release a limited quantity of Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Pip-Boy collector editions, exclusively available in North America at select retailers. The Pip-Boy Edition includes Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition and will retail for $99.99 USD, and will also release on September 26.

