Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and Return of the Pip-Boy Next Month

Bethesda announces the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, saying this will emerge from its vault on September 26th. This includes the base version of the post apocalyptic RPG sequel along with all its updates and add-ons. They say they will also offer a Pip-Boy edition at North American retailers. This limited edition will include the wearable Pip-Boy and a couple of other physical goods for $99.99. Word is:
