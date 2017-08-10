Starpoint Gemini Warlords Titans Return Launches

Titans once ruled Gemini and they return to conquer once again with their new titan-size ships in tow. Gemini has been quite forthcoming with Concord expansions, seemingly divided and warring among themselves, but is there more to it?



Reveal the mystery surrounding the Titans and their reappearance. Explore key events from the history of Gemini and deal with their consequences first-hand.



Titans Return Key Features

Experience an all-new storyline

Three new Titan ships: Defiance, Legion and Juggernaut

New conquest mechanics connected to the storyline

Command Titan-class vessels in either Campaign or any of the Free roam scenarios

New Free roam scenario designed for immediate Titan-ready content

Unique "ultimate-aura" passive abilities of each of the Titan ships

Show off acquired Titan vessels at Concordia with the Titans trophy system