Starpoint Gemini Warlords Titans Return Launches

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Iceberg Interactive now offers Titans Return on Steam, a new DLC pack for Starpoint Gemini Warlords that adds more content to the capital spaceship combat game, including new storyline missions and "colossal-sized ships." The launch trailer offers a look at this in action, and they note that the game is on sale at the moment. There are more details on what to expect from this in the announcement:

Titans once ruled Gemini and they return to conquer once again with their new titan-size ships in tow. Gemini has been quite forthcoming with Concord expansions, seemingly divided and warring among themselves, but is there more to it?

Reveal the mystery surrounding the Titans and their reappearance. Explore key events from the history of Gemini and deal with their consequences first-hand.

Titans Return Key Features

  • Experience an all-new storyline
  • Three new Titan ships: Defiance, Legion and Juggernaut
  • New conquest mechanics connected to the storyline
  • Command Titan-class vessels in either Campaign or any of the Free roam scenarios
  • New Free roam scenario designed for immediate Titan-ready content
  • Unique "ultimate-aura" passive abilities of each of the Titan ships
  • Show off acquired Titan vessels at Concordia with the Titans trophy system

