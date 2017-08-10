Crashday Redline Edition Released

Steam now offers Crashday Redline Edition, an updated version of this
Windows stunt racing game. This
launch trailer shows
off the game, and how it differs from the original Crashday from 2006. Here's
the announcement:
Publisher 2tainment and developer Moonbyte Games today
announced that Crashday: Redline Edition, a newly overhauled edition of the
classic arcade racer Crashday (Atari, 2006), is now available for Windows PC on
Steam. Crashday: Redline Edition pays homage to the original Crashday while also
adding refreshed visuals and compelling new features, including improved online
multiplayer capabilities, seven action-packed game modes, new modding functions
and an integrated track editor.
“The community of passionate online players, track builders and modders that the
original Crashday built up is extremely impressive and a true testament to the
game’s unique cult following,” said Stefan Weyl, Managing Director of 2tainment.
“We’re thrilled to work with Moonbyte Games and incorporate the invaluable
feedback of still-active players to bring back this beloved classic. Crashday:
Redline Edition is a tribute to the fans and we can’t wait for them to
experience this true indie thrill ride!”
Crashday: Redline Edition features sophisticated modding support which expands
the capabilities of the existing in-game track editor, allowing for new or
modified vehicles, custom tracks and track editor building blocks. With full
Steam Workshop integration, players are not limited to their own custom created
mods; sharing and downloading player-made content is easier than ever before. In
fact, more than 100 mods are expected to be available within the first few weeks
of the game’s release.
With a rocking heavy metal soundtrack, an arsenal of steel-shredding weapons,
all-new power-ups, a realistic damage system and impressive replays that
highlight the most spectacular action, Crashday: Redline Edition guarantees
adrenaline-loaded fun for die-hard fans of the classic as well as those newly
discovering the racing title!
Crashday: Redline Edition features seven modes of over-the-top gameplay. In
addition to the traditional Race Mode, players can demonstrate their skills with
ridiculous stunts and breathtaking jumps in Stunt Show Mode or get creative by
using any means possible to be the last driver standing in the thrilling
Wrecking Match. In Hold The Flag, the “flag bearer” must pass through as many
checkpoints as possible before getting run down by adversaries. The explosive
Pass the Bomb and Bomb Run modes add nail-biting suspense by challenging players
to use their skillful driving to avoid detonating deadly bombs. Lastly, players
can preview a track and hone their skills in perfect peace without any
limitations in the Test Drive Mode.