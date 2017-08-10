 
Go West of Loathing, Young Man

[Aug 10, 2017, 6:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

West of Loathing is now available on Steam for Windows, macOS, and Linux. This action/adventure set in the old west comes from Asymmetric, developer of the similarly styled Kingdom of Loathing, sharing the same stick-figure graphics and sense of humor. Or as they say, "West of Loathing is a single-player, story-heavy, funny as hell adventure/role-playing game that answers the burning question: 'What would Skyrim be like if you played as a bean-slinging stick figure in a ten gallon hat?'" The launch trailer shows off both along with some gameplay, and the announcement has some details:

About West of Loathing
Leave your family farm and head west to find your fortune in a huge, humorous game inspired by classics adventure/RPGs Quest for Glory and Paper Mario. West of Loathing features:

  • A sprawling open world: Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons -- nearly 100 unique locations to explore!
  • A goofy spin on good ol' RPG gameplay: Charm your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher.
  • A "colorful" cast of stick-figure characters: Interact with dozens of NPCs and hundreds of enemies -- some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.
  • A gag around every corner: Wordplay and dad jokes abound -- along with at least one drunken horse, more than 50 hats, and liberal use of the Oxford comma.

