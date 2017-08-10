Go West of Loathing, Young Man

|
West of Loathing is now available on Steam for Windows, macOS, and Linux. This action/adventure set in the old west comes from Asymmetric, developer of the similarly styled Kingdom of Loathing, sharing the same stick-figure graphics and sense of humor. Or as they say, "West of Loathing is a single-player, story-heavy, funny as hell adventure/role-playing game that answers the burning question: 'What would Skyrim be like if you played as a bean-slinging stick figure in a ten gallon hat?'" The launch trailer shows off both along with some gameplay, and the announcement has some details:
