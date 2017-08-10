Go West of Loathing, Young Man

About West of Loathing

Leave your family farm and head west to find your fortune in a huge, humorous game inspired by classics adventure/RPGs Quest for Glory and Paper Mario. West of Loathing features:

A sprawling open world: Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons -- nearly 100 unique locations to explore!

A goofy spin on good ol' RPG gameplay: Charm your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher.

A "colorful" cast of stick-figure characters: Interact with dozens of NPCs and hundreds of enemies -- some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.

A gag around every corner: Wordplay and dad jokes abound -- along with at least one drunken horse, more than 50 hats, and liberal use of the Oxford comma.